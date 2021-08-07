Cancel
Garage doors: Modest cost for major impact

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 9 days ago

Discover how the right garage doors are the key to enhancing curb appeal and can have a major impact on your home’s appearance and value. With good looks, modest cost and solid return on your investment, a new garage door is the triple crown of curb appeal projects. According to the “Remodeling Impact Report” from the National Association of Realtors, the national median cost of a garage door replacement project is $2,300 and recovers 87 percent of your investment if you sell your house — one of the highest percentage of recovered costs in the report.

