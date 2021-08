Whether you're from Boise or not if you're a music fan you've either been to the Treefort Music Festival or you've heard of it. I personally love the creative outlet that the Treefort concept has developed into. It's such a huge expression of of art all in one 5 day event. I love the diversity of all the forts and cannot wait to partake but before we get to all of that, let's get into one of my favorite parts of the Festival. The artist and more specifically the artist with unique and funny names. Maybe I'm easily amused but that's my jam. Honestly the more creative or funny the band name the higher they go on my list of must see performances.