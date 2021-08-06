New Update For The Climb 2 Brings Monthly Challenges, Collectibles

Mario Golf: Super Rush was met with a mixed reaction when it released back in June. I had some significant issues with the game, despite the core golf still being fun, and scored it a 2.5/5. At the time I said, “The core golf is actually quite good, despite some changes, which will have a mixed reception from players. Almost everything around it, however, is either poorly thought out, lacking any personality, or lacking in content. Perhaps down the line, more content will fill it out enough that you can have fun playing only the parts which work.”