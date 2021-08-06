New Update For The Climb 2 Brings Monthly Challenges, Collectibles
A new update for Crytek’s The Climb 2 introduces monthly challenges, with rotating seasonal collectibles for you to unlock each month. The update will spread collectibles across the maps, each of which will help you unlock a new wristband that can be equipped onto your virtual hands. Each of the wristbands displays a diorama-type scene, with little objects and themes for different holidays, seasons and times of the year.uploadvr.com
