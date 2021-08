South Alabama's 2022 recruiting class grew to four on Saturday night when they added the commitment of Northridge High School (AL) offensive lineman Kenton Jerido. Jerido (6-3, 305) jumped on radars after a successful junior season that saw him named one the West Alabama Super 11 by theTuscaloosa News. He didn't allow a sack and graded at over 91% for the Jaguars (yes, he will be going from Jaguar to Jaguar). He moves very well for a player his size and shows the aggressiveness necessary for a successful center, the position he projects to on the college level.