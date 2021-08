Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene again this week, blasting the Georgia Republican for spreading disinformation and calling on Twitter to permanently ban Greene from its service. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Greene, who he has accused of being inbred and wondered "who elected this skanky ho" to Congress.