A bankruptcy trustee has reportedly ignited a legal battle with Young Buck. The Tennessee native is no stranger to having trouble with the law as he was arrested in both 2019, but his recent set of worries come from allegations that he's refusing to turn over his royalties to settle debts. Just prior to the pandemic causing the world to undergo a global quarantine, Buck reportedly filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in January 2020. In documents, the rapper reportedly told the court that he made $4,450 per month while his monthly bills were $1,490.