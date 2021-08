Brittney Griner was just trying to fit in when she played in her first Olympics in 2016 at Rio. She came to the 2021 games in Japan with a disposition to dominate. The 6-9, 30-year old former Baylor 2012 national Player of the Year and seven -time WNBA All Star with the Phoenix Mercury was an unstoppable force for Team USA women’s basketball Saturday night. She used her towering size and multiple post skills to score 30 points on 14 of 18 shooting as the United States overpowered smaller Japan, 90-75, to win their and seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal.