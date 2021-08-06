KFC opening pop-up hotel with ‘press for chicken’ buttons
KFC is opening a pop-up hotel in London where guests can order room service with a “Press for Chicken” button. The deal is running for 11 nights starting Aug. 18 when guests can check in for one night only in the so-called House of Harland, named after founder Col. Harland Sanders. And yes — the promotion at 9a Club Row, an apartment building, is a nod to the number of herbs and spices in the Colonel’s original recipe.wmleader.com
