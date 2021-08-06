Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

KFC opening pop-up hotel with ‘press for chicken’ buttons

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKFC is opening a pop-up hotel in London where guests can order room service with a “Press for Chicken” button. The deal is running for 11 nights starting Aug. 18 when guests can check in for one night only in the so-called House of Harland, named after founder Col. Harland Sanders. And yes — the promotion at 9a Club Row, an apartment building, is a nod to the number of herbs and spices in the Colonel’s original recipe.

wmleader.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfc Chicken#Chickens#Taco Bell#House Of Harland#9a Club Row#British#The Kfc Foundation#Hotels Com#Yum Brands#The Bell Hotel Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
KFC
Related
Lifestylemarketingdive.com

KFC lets guests 'chick-in' to themed London hotel

KFC will open a themed hotel in London called the House of Harland, per an announcement. The pop-up will be open from Aug. 18-29, with a total of six stays available via Hotels.com on Aug. 11 for £111 ($154) and proceeds being donated to The KFC Foundation. Guests will be...
LifestyleTime Out Global

‘Chick-in’ at this finger lickin’ KFC-themed hotel suite

What would you do with 24 hours of bottomless fried chicken? Obviously, you could have fried chicken for every meal: amuse-bouche, appetiser, starter, palate-cleanser, main and dessert for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But you could go even further. For a Colonel-connoisseur of a certain calibre, you could bathe in fried...
Lifestylemashed.com

If You Ever Wanted To Stay In A KFC Themed Hotel, Now's Your Chance

KFC knows its fans are tired of sitting at home, not traveling or seeing the world. That's why, per a recent press release, the fast food chain is offering its U.K. fans a chance to "chick-in" to the "spiciest stay of the summer." That's right — KFC has created a pop-up hotel in London called the House of Harland and it's offering fans the opportunity to book an exclusive one-night stay. Sounds tasty, right?
Real Estateconnectcre.com

WhyHotel to Open DC Pop-Up Location

Hospitality platform and operator WhyHotel has announced plans to open WhyHotel Washington D.C. Union Market, a pop-up hotel within Press House in Washington D.C. Located at 331 N. St. NE, the pop up will include 120 units for WhyHotel guests. The pop up will be open for bookings starting August 5. WhyHotel Washington DC Union Market is nearby a number of local restaurants and cocktail bars as well as various other shops. The property is in walking distance to Union Station and H Street as well as Gallaudet University. The building is owned by developer Foulger-Pratt.
Omaha, NEthereader.com

Hotel Deco Reopens, Veg Edible Pops Up

After an extensive renovation, Hotel Deco has reopened, bringing with it Monarch Prime and Bar. Voted Omaha’s “Most Instagrammable Restaurant”, Monarch has redefined Omaha’s steakhouse scene as something elegant and artistic. Stop by for a creative cocktail, a delicious dish, and to welcome Monarch back. Veg Edible Pop Up. Veg...
Posted by
WFBQ Q95

This Classic Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Indiana

Fried chicken is a classic American food thanks to places like KFC. While KFC, Popeyes, Wendys, and others compete to see who has the best chicken sandwich, foodies know that the crispiest and juiciest fried chicken doesn't come from a fast food joint. That's why food website Mashed looked high...
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

Spanish Hotels Spruce Up and Open Doors to Host Productions, Crew

Hollywood’s long-running relationship with Spain is anchored by location production and talent acquisition. As a destination, few countries rival its culture, cuisine and rep for sophisticated relaxation. Wes Anderson and crew will shoot an untitled feature southeast of Madrid in the coming months; both the Sitges (Oct. 7-17) and San...
nationalblackguide.com

4 Must-Know Tips for Opening a Pop-Up Store

Pop-up shops are becoming more popular for all the right reasons. This marketing strategy allows business owners to increase their exposure and test new ways to appeal to the public. But before jumping in, follow these must-know tips for opening a pop-up store. With these tips, you’re sure to succeed!
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Yum's Pizza Hut Adds Beyond Meat Pepperoni Topping to Menu

Yum Brands’ (YUM) - Get Report Pizza Hut unit is offering Beyond Meat’s (BYND) - Get Report plant-based non-meat pepperoni topping on pizzas in almost 70 locations in five U.S. cities, starting Tuesday. The topping is the first product created under a partnership Yum Brands and Beyond Meat unveiled in...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Hyatt Place hotel to open up in downtown Phoenix this September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new hotel is coming to Downtown Phoenix for out-of-town guests and locals to enjoy. The eight-story Hyatt Place hotel is set to open this September in downtown Phoenix. The hotel will be located near the Orpheum Theater and Phoenix Convention Center, at 2nd Avenue and Adams Street. It will feature a new restaurant, Adams Table Patio and Bar, and a 24-hour fitness center.
Food & DrinksEater

Doughnut Pop-Up Heyday Will Open a Shop in the CORE Food Pod

When Lisa Nguyen tasted her first mochi doughnut in Japan, it reminded her of the desserts she ate as a kid — chewy treats made with glutinous rice flour or tapioca flour. Although she had never eaten a mochi doughnut before, it induced a sort of nostalgia for family trips to Vietnamese bakeries, where her family would pick up sesame balls and banh tieu, fluffy fried buns with hollow centers.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Wendy's Plunges Into the Ghost Kitchen Frontier

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. People used to shamefully tweet about having a rare meal from Taco Bell or McDonald's delivered to their apartment. But there's no shame now — delivery is becoming central to the strategy of fast-food chains.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Public HealthPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Regional Fast Food Chain In Tennessee

Everyone knows the popular national fast food brands, like Taco Bell, McDonalds or Chick-fil-A, but sometimes the lesser-known regional chains are many customers' favorite. Each region has its favorite fast food chain that was either started there or is specific to the area, like Whataburger in Texas or Wawa in Pennsylvania. Mashed recently released its list of the best regional fast food chains in each state.

Comments / 2

Community Policy