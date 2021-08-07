Finding blessings during difficult times
When I was a preschool teacher, I loved to read the book to my kiddos, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst & illustrated by Ray Cruz. The premise of the book is that everything goes wrong. He wants a particular color of shoes, and they are not available in his size, of course! We have been there, right? There is more, and he plans to move to Australia. I have to admit there are days when life down under sounds like a great plan. He never moves to Australia, and I think I won’t either. I believe that every day is full of blessings if we just open our eyes to them.www.kpcnews.com
