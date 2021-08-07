Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Backyard fires cause physical discomfort for some people

Evening Star
 3 days ago

Type Your Letter While most people enjoy a nice campfire - roasting marshmallows and making smores - they can be bothersome when your neighbors have them. There have been multiple nights this summer when my family has struggled with headaches and sinus issues due to fires in my neighborhood, Arvada Hills. At least once, my house has been filled with smoke due to a neighbor burning in their yard. On many occasions, I have been unable to enjoy a cool evening with the windows open due to the smell from fires in the neighborhood drifting into my house.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backyard
Related
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

No Cause For AMS Roof Fire

ATLANTIC – No cause has been determined for the fire that occurred on the Atlantic Middle School Roof on Tuesday, and school officials are working to clean up the significant water damage as well as determine how to educate students with plans to start on Aug. 23 since the building will not be usable.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings Heights fire causes $750,000 in damage

A fire in the Billings Heights on Monday put one person in the hospital and caused an estimated $750,000 worth of damage after it ate through a four-plex apartment. The injury reported was a man hurt while assisting others in escaping the fire, according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department. As of Tuesday morning, he was in stable condition.
Billings, MTKULR8

BFD: Apartment fire caused by smoking materials

UPDATE: After an investigation, the Billings Fire Department finds the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Billings Heights apartment complex is accidental. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough says improperly discarded smoking materials located on the back deck of an apartment caused the fire. One person sustained injuries while...
Jurupa Valley, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Jurupa Valley brush fire causes heat damage to some 20 homes

About 20 homes sustained heat damage to varying degrees from a seven-acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley on Saturday evening. The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined as officials assessed the damage and worked to fully contain the fire, said Rob Roseen, a spokesperson for the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Fire causes $148,000 damage at Punchbowl apartment

Honolulu firefighters battled a fire that broke out at an apartment in the Punchbowl area just before midnight Monday. Six units with more than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story apartment building on Captain Cook Avenue at about 11:55 p.m., said the Honolulu Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

High volume of fire calls causing fatigue in firefighters

CHICO, Calif. — There are public safety scanners in the KRCR newsroom, and in an increasing number of months, every day, the alert tones go off for fires; often several in a day during the drought. That's the life of a reporter, but KRCR spent some time in Chico on...
Times-Union Newspaper

Fire Causes An Estimated $100K In Damages To Syracuse Home

SYRACUSE – No injuries were reported after a house fire Monday in Syracuse. Turkey Creek Fire Territory was called to 511 W. Boston St. at 12:38 p.m. Monday, said Turkey Creek Fire Chief Mickey Scott. He said smoke and fire were coming out at all four sides of the building...
Waianae, HIKITV.com

Cause of Waianae house fire is undetermined

The cause of Tuesday night's fire in Waianae is undetermined, according to the Honolulu Fire Department Fire Investigator. On Tuesday, HFD crews responded to a two-alarm fire at 87-794 Farrington Highway. Crews observed flames fully engulfing the single-story house. Fire officials said the fire started in the living room, and...
Kaukauna, WIFox11online.com

Detached garage fire causes $40,000 in damage in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Kaukauna Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke detectors and batteries. This comes after crews responded to a detached garage fire in the 1900 block of Augustine St. They say it happened just after 9 o'clock Friday night. No one was injured and the...
Columbia, MO939theeagle.com

Structure fire causes damage to Columbia home

KMIZ — (COLUMBIA, MO) – The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3400 block of Elm Grove Drive. Columbia firefighters first on the scene reported smoke from the front door. Officials report the fire was contained to a back bedroom. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

'Major damage’ caused by Enterprise house fire Sunday

There were no injuries but “major damage” was caused by a house fire near midnight Sunday, July 25. Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at a residence on Antler Drive in Enterprise near midnight, according to Enterprise Interim Fire Chief Christopher Davis. The fire was “heavily involved...
Scituate, RITurnto10.com

Fire in Scituate home apparently caused by propane

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Firefighters worked to knock down a fire in a home in Scituate on Wednesday that was apparently caused by an accident involving propane. Getting water to the house on Settler's Way was a challenge. Water lines stretched a third of a mile to tankers lined up on Pine Hill Road.
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Fire causes $200K in damages to Downtown Bend building

A two-story building at 109 NW Greenwood Avenue in Bend was left with $200,000 in damages after catching fire Saturday evening. Bend Fire & Rescue arrived at the multi-tenant commercial building around 11:30 p.m., where crews found smoke and flames coming from the second story and roof. They were able...
Albany, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Albany house fire

NewsChannel 13 is working to find out more about a fire that heavily damaged a home in Albany early Tuesday morning. It happened on North Lake Avenue sometime before 2 a.m. NewsChannel 13's crew saw lots of damage around the second floor of the home. There is no word on...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

MFD: Overheated grain causes fire on train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a train fire Tuesday evening that left three thousand dollars worth of damage. Firefighters responded to 297 Rivergate Road just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and reported smoke coming from a rail car. The fire was brought under control an hour...
Douglas County, WAkpq.com

Douglas County Structure Fire Caused by Cooking Oil

A Tuesday night structure fire in East Wenatchee left occupants displaced and was a result of oil left cooking on the stove. According to public information officer, Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to the structure fire around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of 11th street. A man in the home was cooking oil on the stove and left to head to the grocery store. When he returned home, the oil had started a small fire.
Murfreesboro, TNWKRN

Possible lightning strike causes house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a house fire which may have been caused by lightning in Murfreesboro Saturday night. According to a post on the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Facebook page, crews arrived to a house fire with a possible lightning strike at 11:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Portside Court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy