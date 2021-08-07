Backyard fires cause physical discomfort for some people

Type Your Letter While most people enjoy a nice campfire - roasting marshmallows and making smores - they can be bothersome when your neighbors have them. There have been multiple nights this summer when my family has struggled with headaches and sinus issues due to fires in my neighborhood, Arvada Hills. At least once, my house has been filled with smoke due to a neighbor burning in their yard. On many occasions, I have been unable to enjoy a cool evening with the windows open due to the smell from fires in the neighborhood drifting into my house.