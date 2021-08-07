Who are they, and where did they come from?
As Christian and Hope draw near to the river of death two shining figures appear. Their raiment shine like gold, their faces as the light. These glorious figures lead the two men as they emerge from the river of death into the Celestial city. They’re not angels. They’re God’s servants shining in the world of darkness and sin. That’s who you and I are to be, according to John Bunyan in his classic work, The Pilgrim’s Progress, God’s servants, shining lights, helping wanderers to find their way home.www.lewistownsentinel.com
Comments / 0