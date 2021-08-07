Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, PA

Who are they, and where did they come from?

Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Christian and Hope draw near to the river of death two shining figures appear. Their raiment shine like gold, their faces as the light. These glorious figures lead the two men as they emerge from the river of death into the Celestial city. They’re not angels. They’re God’s servants shining in the world of darkness and sin. That’s who you and I are to be, according to John Bunyan in his classic work, The Pilgrim’s Progress, God’s servants, shining lights, helping wanderers to find their way home.

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lewistown, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
John Bunyan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God The Father#Salvation#Christians#Cotton Patch Gospels#Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Jew#Greek#Colossians#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – John 17:24 (KJV)

Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world. Wow, what an unbelievable collection of high powered phrases of truth and promise! We are a gift from the Father to Jesus. Jesus wants us to be with him in the glorious presence of God. Jesus wants us to see his glory and experience it. Jesus has been loved by the Father from before the Creation. Think about these things. Ask God to show you how powerfully they reveal our importance to him. Dream of the day you will share in God’s glory as one of his children! (cf. 1 John 3:1-3) Now, let’s go live based on the view God has of us.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do We Pray in the Spirit?

How do we pray in the Spirit? And can we accidentally pray out of the Spirit? It’s a good question from a listener to the podcast named Mary. “Pastor John,” she writes, “thank you for your LAB study through Ephesians. It has been wonderfully fruitful in my life. Keep up the great work. My question is: Can you teach me to ‘pray in the Spirit’? Paul and Jude call us to this. So what does that look like? Can you distinguish what it looks like to pray in the Spirit from what it would mean to pray out of the Spirit?”
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Finding God’s Peace When I’m Barely Hanging On!

When trouble bears down and I’m just barely hanging on—God’s voice is the one I long to hear above all else. To hear God’s voice, I must get alone with Him and clear my mind of the idea that my way is better than His. God’s wisdom and power exceeds that of anyone I know—but I don’t LIVE—like I know it! His is the only relationship that offers a place of consistent safety and peace during the course of all trials. I want to cling to Him because…
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
Religiongraceorange.org

God's Truth for Trying Times - 8/3/21

We need God’s truth in trying times. Read the Scripture passage, think about what it is saying, then pray; by yourself or with your household. Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly (Col. 3:16). READ: James 1:21. Therefore put away all filthiness and rampant wickedness and receive with...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Know God More Deeply - Your Daily Prayer - August 6

“Oh, that we might know the Lord! Let us press on to know Him. He will respond to us as surely as the arrival of dawn or the coming of rains in early spring.” - Hosea 6:3. These words from our verse are exhorting us to know the Lord. These words are written with longing, with persuasion and with passion, for this sentence ends with an exclamation mark! These words are speaking of a hunger to know more of the Lord. How well do you know the Lord? How spiritually hungry are you to know Him more and more each new day?
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Prayer: Breakthrough to Communion With God

Prayer is arguably the most powerful force in the world; it is literally life-changing communion with God. Yet, most would agree that prayer is significantly underutilized. Why? Prayer requires energy, focus, discipline, and time. If it was easy, more people would pray, and believers would pray more consistently and perhaps even longer.
ReligionDesiring God

If All My Sins Are Forgiven, Why Pursue Holiness?

Today’s question is from a listener to the podcast named Jessica. She’s locked in a debate with her father over the role of personal holiness in the Christian life. “Hello, Pastor John, I have a hard question, and I know you have a great answer for me. My father believes that when Christ died, he died for all of our sins. This I agree with. But he concludes this also means that when you have faith and accept Christ into your heart, you are then free to live however you want to, including being loose with and living in sin. I know this is wrong, but I am having a hard time explaining this to my father. Can you help articulate this for me from the Bible?”
mountaincreekbc.org

Be killing your sin, part 2

If what John Owen said is true—“Be killing sin, or it will be killing you”—and more importantly, if what the Bible says is true—that those who do the works of the flesh “will not inherit the kingdom of God” (see Galatians 5:19-21)—then we’ve got to take seriously this business of killing sin. That’s what we saw last week. The question now is, How?
Religionftc.co

A Church Only Explained by the Gospel

I talk to many, many pastors every year, and over the last year and a half I’ve heard a repetitive lament from them about the sheer disruption to their congregations caused by the weird convergence of political, cultural, and pandemic divisions. There’s been a great migration, in the American Church at least, of saints from one congregation to another. People leave a church because it’s too political; others leave the same church because it’s not political enough. People leave the same church for opposite perspectives on pandemic response. In our evangelical age, pastors are frequently expected to keep the customers satisfied, but they’re discovering that what the customers sharing the same local covenant want is increasingly divergent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy