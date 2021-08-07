Cancel
Lewistown, PA

CareerLink to host job fair

Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN — PA CareerLink Mifflin County will host a manufacturing job fair from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at its office location: 6395 SR103N, MCIDC, Bldg 58, Lewistown. Early entrance for U.S. military veterans starts at 9:45 a.m. Hiring managers from Cabinetworks, Clayton Homes, Conestoga Wood Specialties, First Quality, Spectra Wood, Table Trust Brands, Tedd Wood, Trinity Plastics and Valley Proteins will be available to take applications, explain hiring practices, discuss company benefits and address signing bonuses, if applicable.

