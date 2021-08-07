CareerLink to host job fair
LEWISTOWN — PA CareerLink Mifflin County will host a manufacturing job fair from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at its office location: 6395 SR103N, MCIDC, Bldg 58, Lewistown. Early entrance for U.S. military veterans starts at 9:45 a.m. Hiring managers from Cabinetworks, Clayton Homes, Conestoga Wood Specialties, First Quality, Spectra Wood, Table Trust Brands, Tedd Wood, Trinity Plastics and Valley Proteins will be available to take applications, explain hiring practices, discuss company benefits and address signing bonuses, if applicable.www.lewistownsentinel.com
