Church Hill United Methodist Church, 199 Woodland Circle, Reedsville, will offer vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 to 19 with the theme "Wilderness Escape." The theme tells the story of Moses and the Hebrew people as they traveled to the Promised land. The program is open to kindergarten to seventh grade. All are invited.