Senior Paint Day gets students ready to return to school

The fall school term is fast approaching within the Marysville Joint Unified School District as the first day of school at Marysville High School is set for Aug. 11.

Marysville will have a full schedule set for next week beginning with the first day and welcome week activities, Marysville Principal Shevaun Mathews said.

“Our first goal is to reconnect with our students and help them feel they belong at MHS,” Mathews said in a statement.

As a way to help reconnect its students, Marysville on Tuesday hosted a Senior Paint Day where Mathews said 43 seniors participated in paining a 4x6 square in a community parking lot utilized by other entities such as the district, Marysville employees, guests and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA).

Mathews said all drawings needed to be approved ahead of time and spots were selected on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The designated senior lot, Mathews said, is on the east end adjacent to the fieldhouse and 18th St.

When students officially return to begin the fall term, Mathews said there will be some changes to campus policy. Mathews said it is all to protect the health and safety of each student at MHS, given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Current guidance requires students, staff and guests to wear a mask while in any of our buildings or classrooms,” Mathews said.

Mathews said other safety measures such as health screenings and social distancing have been eased for the time being.

“We are working hard to begin this year as normal as possible, beginning with the first day and welcome week activities,” Mathews said. “This begins in the classroom with staff building relationships with students and helping students reconnect socially with peers. We are prepared to support all of our students socially, emotionally and academically. We have added staff to support students in these areas.”

Other important dates

– Fall sports begin the first week for girls volleyball.

– Football opens Aug. 20.

– An in-person back-to-school night is set for Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5-7 p.m. for all students and families.