Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

Church Briefs for August 7

Gettysburg Times
 3 days ago

Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community. * St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinner includes, spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $8 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and children under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. For information, call 717-642-8815.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Gardners, PA
City
Scotland, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#United Methodist Church#Church Briefs#St Mary S Church#Gbc Church#Ground Oak Church Road#Bethel Mennonite Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Scotland
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy