‘Back to School Extravaganza’ set for Sunday

Kari Smith of Yuba City gets a free backpack for a fellow high schooler during the fourth annual Son Fest “Back to School Extravaganza” at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City in 2014. Appeal-Democrat file photo

To help ensure that all children in the Yuba-Sutter area have the proper materials needed to succeed in the upcoming school year, the 10th annual Son Fest “Back to School Extravaganza” will be held Sunday.

“This event will not only be utilized as a tool to unify local youth and parents to the community, but to lighten the burden of economically-challenged households, by providing backpacks, school supplies and free haircuts,” said Kyisha Smalling, event director and co-founder.

Peacefully Me, in cooperation with the Restoration Development Corporation and several other community agencies, will be providing backpacks and school supplies to local children in need, said Smalling, and Upper Cuts Barber Shop will be providing free haircuts. There will also be community resources for families, games for kids and more.

“It is our wish that this event will not only unify parents and local agencies and resources, but also broaden the minds of our local youth and their families,” said Smalling. “This event brings out local programs and educational tools that both the parents and children may not know exist.”

According to Smalling, it is their goal to hand out 300 backpacks to children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade this year.

The drive will take place Sunday at two area locations to better serve the Yuba-Sutter community, according to Smalling.

In Marysville, the event will be at 311 D St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Yuba City, the drive will take place at 212 Bridge St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children must be present to receive a backpack, said Smalling, and materials will be distributed while supplies last.

All attendees are also asked to wear a mask or face covering while at the event.

To help the drive continue through the years, donations of backpacks and a variety of school supplies are also accepted year round.

For more information or to donate, call 264-5226 or email peacefullymeee@gmail.com.