Aerospace & Defense

Advanced Space Passes Preparatory Test for Pathfinder Mission to the Moon

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced Space LLC., a leading commercial space solutions company, is overseeing the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, a NASA-supported mission to orbit the Moon. CAPSTONE is a small satellite, or CubeSat, that will be the first spacecraft to test a unique, elliptical lunar orbit that will support NASA’s Moon missions under Artemis.

