Caltrans crews continue work on projects in the region

Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.

Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:

Yuba County

long-term projects

State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.

State Route 20 at Browns Valley School Road: Motorists may expect Browns Valley School Road closed at State Route 20 through late August for highway construction work. Motorists should use Marysville Road to access the highway or Browns Valley School Road.

State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for highway construction work.

State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

Sutter County

long-term projects

State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.

State Route 99 at Kola Street west: Motorists may expect Nevada Street west closed to traffic to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.

State Route 99 at Elm Street west: Motorists may expect Elm Street west to and from State Route 99 closed for roadway construction.

State Route 99 between Ash Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for highway construction activity.

Short-term projects

State Route 20 between Clark Avenue and the State Route 99 junction: Motorists may expect the right shoulder on Clark Avenue closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for Comcast utility work.

State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Colusa County

long-term project

Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through August 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.

Short-term projects

State Route 45 from the Yolo County line to about 7 miles north of the county line: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and shoulder restrictions at various times and locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and utility work.

State Route 45 about a half mile north of Reservation Road: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for PG&E to replace a power pole.