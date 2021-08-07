Cancel
Starkville, MS

Chick-fil-A celebrates new school year with back-to-school bash

By Cal Brown
Starkville Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this month’s Fun Family Friday at Chick-fil-A, children and parents celebrated the start of a new school year inside of the restaurant on Friday night. For at least one Friday every month, Chick-fil-A puts together Fun Family Friday where families can come to either play games, watch family movies, or just have genuine fellowship, and for this month, children enjoyed customizing their own canvas pencil pouches as they begin a new school year.

