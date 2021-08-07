Chick-fil-A celebrates new school year with back-to-school bash
For this month’s Fun Family Friday at Chick-fil-A, children and parents celebrated the start of a new school year inside of the restaurant on Friday night. For at least one Friday every month, Chick-fil-A puts together Fun Family Friday where families can come to either play games, watch family movies, or just have genuine fellowship, and for this month, children enjoyed customizing their own canvas pencil pouches as they begin a new school year.www.starkvilledailynews.com
Comments / 0