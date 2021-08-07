AeroSTEM Academy announces expansion

Due to increased growth, AeroSTEM Academy said they are expanding their operations to include classrooms at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

The academy said it will be building permanent classroom walls and a STEM classroom for student access to equipment and tools, a news release said.

Because of the construction and changes, the first day of school for AeroSTEM Academy will be Aug. 17.

The renovation is slated to include a complete renovation for classrooms and a kitchen that will supply free meals for students, the release said.