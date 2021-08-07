Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley treated ‘like a piece of s—t’ by Sean Shelby after schedule conflict

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O’Malley is one of the brightest young stars on the UFC roster. Even if one is not a fan of his antics or doesn’t foresee “Suga” capturing a UFC title, he’s nevertheless proven himself as a considerable draw, building quite a bit of star power in the last couple years. At the very least, he’s more than the average “Contenders Series” product. Most recently, O’Malley styled on late-notice (but ultra tough) replacement Kris Moutinho, earning a third-round stoppage at UFC 264 back in July.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Michael Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mania#Martial Arts#Espn#Combat#Adcc#Instagram#Aaronbronsteter#Espn Mma#Bjjscout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Sean O’Malley ‘Humiliated’ With Conor McGregor At Club

Sean O’Malley is currently one of the up and coming stars in the UFC as his bizarre looks and fighting skills inside the Octagon has certainly gotten him a lot of fans. Joe Rogan also previously exposed a rigged Sean O’Malley decision. During an episode of The BrO’Malley Show on...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt sends a message to Sean O’Malley after booking his UFC flyweight debut

Cody Garbrandt has sent a departing shot to Sean O’Malley after his flyweight debut was officially announced. In the wake of his defeat to Rob Font earlier this year, Garbrandt has been forced to reflect on his time at 135 pounds and what will come next for the former UFC bantamweight champion. While many believe he can still be a top contender, others worry that his time as an elite member of that division has come and gone.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Gets Tattoo Of Himself On His Neck

At this point, Sean O’Malley is known almost as much for his tattoos, as he is for his highlight reel of knockouts inside the cage. He recently blended the two together, by getting a tat of himself, celebrating after one of his recent wins. O’Malley seems to have new ink...
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley criticizes the UFC: ‘Why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth?’

Sean O’Malley is none too pleased with the UFC. At UFC 264 last month, O’Malley turned in a Fight of the Night winning performance, finally stopping Kris Moutinho in the third round, after battering the short-notice replacement for the better part of 15 minutes. But despite his impressive performance and rising popularity with the fans, O’Malley says he feels disrespected by the UFC, specifically, by matchmaker Sean Shelby.
UFCBloody Elbow

Sean O’Malley shares how a ‘drunk’ Luke Rockhold kept taunting his dad

When he’s not front kicking zombies and helping friends retrieve stolen cars, Luke Rockhold apparently spends his time in small resort towns in the Northwest. At least, according to rising UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley. In the latest episode of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, the 26-year-old fighter revealed a supposed...
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Sean O'Malley Reveals Whether Or Not He Would Fight Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley is becoming a massive star in the UFC thanks to his unique style and exciting fights. O'Malley hopes to become a champion someday and fans are expecting him to do big things over the next few years. With that being said, O'Malley stands to make a lot of money throughout his career, however, he is well-aware of the limitations set forth by Dana White and the UFC.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury ‘Knocked Out’ Before Wilder Fight

Coach Malik Scott views the delay for his fighter Deontay Wilder’s trilogy match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as a positive because it now gives them more time to prepare for the fight on October 9th. Interestingly, Malik doesn’t believe Fury’s COVID-19 excuse for why he couldn’t face the...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Drops Steroid Bombshell

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are certainly no strangers to each other as they competed against each other in a professional boxing match back in 2017, where Floyd Mayweather won. Since then they have been taking shots at each other over the years. Floyd Mayweather also posted a sad photo of Conor McGregor in a hotel.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Warning’ To Errol Spence Leaks

Arguably the greatest to ever do it, the man they call Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of a total upset when Manny Pacquiao challenges WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson knows what he’s talking about, so I don’t think betting against him is wise…Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy