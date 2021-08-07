Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley treated ‘like a piece of s—t’ by Sean Shelby after schedule conflict

Cody Garbrandt has sent a departing shot to Sean O’Malley after his flyweight debut was officially announced. In the wake of his defeat to Rob Font earlier this year, Garbrandt has been forced to reflect on his time at 135 pounds and what will come next for the former UFC bantamweight champion. While many believe he can still be a top contender, others worry that his time as an elite member of that division has come and gone.