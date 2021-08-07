Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley treated ‘like a piece of s—t’ by Sean Shelby after schedule conflict
Sean O’Malley is one of the brightest young stars on the UFC roster. Even if one is not a fan of his antics or doesn’t foresee “Suga” capturing a UFC title, he’s nevertheless proven himself as a considerable draw, building quite a bit of star power in the last couple years. At the very least, he’s more than the average “Contenders Series” product. Most recently, O’Malley styled on late-notice (but ultra tough) replacement Kris Moutinho, earning a third-round stoppage at UFC 264 back in July.www.mmamania.com
