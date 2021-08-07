Cancel
Olivehurst, CA

Man pleads no contest to continuous sexual abuse

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
An Olivehurst man pleaded no contest to one count of continuous sexual abuse on Friday in Yuba County Superior Court.

Thomas D. Bogeart III, 33, has been in custody since Jan. 5 after being arrested for sexual assault of a minor female that occurred in the Olivehurst area over the course of several years, starting when the victim was about 12 years old, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Bogeart was a friend of the victim’s family at the time of the abuse.

Friday was scheduled to be the date of Bogeart’s preliminary hearing but instead he entered a no contest plea to the continuous sexual abuse count and had a count of unlawful sex with victim under 16 years old dismissed.

Bogeart is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said Bogeart will either be sentenced to six years in state prison or will be placed on probation. To be placed on probation, a judge would have to make an unusual case finding in the interest of justice after considering a report from a psychiatrist, Tuft said.

