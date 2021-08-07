Cancel
Brevard County, FL

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Announces New BCSO Charity Initiative ‘Dream for the Badge’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces “Dream for the Badge,” a new initiative of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity that will enable children with terminal illness and adults with different abilities to experience a day as a law enforcement officer. You can help support this great cause by visiting DreamfortheBadge.com and purchasing raffle tickets to win a brand new Chevy Corvette.

