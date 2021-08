After a rain-soaked weekend, the Asheville Tourists and the Hickory Crawdads were able to take the field for a pair of games on Sunday. The first game was the completion of Friday night’s contest that was suspended in the top of the second inning. Asheville walked off in the bottom of the ninth for a 9-8 win. Game two was more of a pitcher’s duel and one that the Crawdads used a late Home Run to win 2-1.