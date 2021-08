Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on Aug. 3. Cozen O’Connor is pleased to announce that Jennifer Brandt, chair of the firm’s Family Law Group, has been re-appointed as the ABA Family Law Section Liaison to the ABA Standing Committee on Professionalism and appointed to the ABA Family Law Section Finance Committee. The Standing Committee on Professionalism’s mandate is to preserve and promote within the entire legal community principles of professionalism, including integrity, civility, competence, fairness, independence, courage, respect for the legal system, recognizing the importance of diversity and equity in promoting a just society, and a devotion to public service. The Finance Committee oversees the section’s finances and offers recommendations to the section chair regarding financial policies.