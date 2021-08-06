Cancel
TypTap, a Home and Flood Insurance InsurTech, Files Proposed IPO Plans

By Andrew Simpson
carriermanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCI Group, Inc. announced that its InsurTech subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., a Florida-based writer of private market homeowners and flood insurance, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The size and price range for the proposed offering...

Cedar Rapids, IAKWQC

Lawsuits filed Monday against insurance companies ahead of derecho anniversary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One year after the derecho, some homeowners are still battling their insurance companies to get claims approved so they can make major repairs. Tuesday’s one-year derecho anniversary means homeowners could lose leverage in that fight. While claims can typically be made further out, most insurance policies in Iowa allow homeowners a one-year deadline to take legal action after the date of loss, in this case, the date of the storm.
Michigan Statewcmu.org

Federal agency urges flood insurance for at-risk Michiganders

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Michiganders to learn more about their flood insurance plans after a recent set of flash floods across the state. Along with the recent flash floods, a series of dam failures caused significant damage to communities in the last two years. Among these failures was the Edenville dam collapse in 2018, which caused nearly $250 million in damage to nearly 2,500 buildings in Midland County.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Insurtech Attracts $15.5M to Its Commercial, High Net Worth Flood Insurance Platform

Colorado-based reThought Insurance, a managing general agency focused on the flood insurance market, has secured $15.5 million in investment to accelerate its growth. The company currently writes flood coverage for complex mid-tier commercial risks and high net worth properties but is also developing offerings for other perils. Its new cash...
EconomyKSLTV

Gephardt: Flood Damage Not Covered By Standard Homeowners’ Insurance

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns dig out from the mud and muck following Sunday’s heavy storm, it begs the question: who is going to pay for it all?. It is a sad reality that, unfortunately, a lot of homeowners don’t realize until it’s too late — flood damage isn’t part of their home insurance coverage.
Economybizwest.com

Flood insurance brokerage raises $15.5M Series A

BROOMFIELD — Specialized insurance brokerage reThought Insurance Corp. has completed a $15.5 Series A fundraising round led by Hudson Structured Capital Management and ArcTern Ventures. The company’s niche is writing flood coverage for complex mid-tier commercial risks and high net worth properties. “The raise will provide funding for the continued...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians

At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas bans secretive Chinese billionaire who spent $110m quietly buying-up land from setting up 15,000 acre wind farm amid fears turbines could be fitted with spying equipment or used by Chinese government to cripple energy grid

A Chinese billionaire who has spent the last five years buying up 140,000 acres of rural Texas has been thwarted in his plan to build a massive wind farm, amid fears that it could be used by Beijing to hack into the Texas grid. Sun Guangxin, 59, spent an estimated...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

'Killing The People In His State': Ex-RNC Chair Demolishes Ron Desantis's Handling Of Florida COVID Surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on MSNBC on Monday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "Over the weekend, Florida didn't merely break its single-day COVID-19 case record — the state shattered it, according to numbers reported by the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention Monday," the Miami Herald reports. "The CDC halved the weekend data sent by the state of Florida, 56,633 new cases, and put 28,316 new cases Saturday and 28,317 new cases Sunday. Either number blasts the state past the previous high of 23,903 established on Friday by 18.5%."
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Prices 27.5M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
Michigan StateGreat Lakes Now

Michigan Democratic lawmakers propose $5 billion plan to deal with climate change-caused flooding

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Health Catalyst Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst") (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,245,283 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $53.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Health Catalyst from the offering are expected to be approximately $225.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Health Catalyst. In addition, Health Catalyst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 636,792 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by Health Catalyst. The offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

