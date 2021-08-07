Advanced Space Passes Preparatory Test for Pathfinder Mission to the Moon

The Landsat project, a joint venture between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, is the longest continuous space-based record of Earth in existence. A total of eight Landsat satellites have been launched into space since 1972, with a ninth set to launch in September. In that time, the satellites have captured more than 9 million images of the planet's surface, which have been used in more than 18,000 scientific papers, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.