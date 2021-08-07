Cancel
MLB

Miami-Colorado Runs

 3 days ago

Rockies second. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Elias Diaz flies out to Bryan De La Cruz. Sam Hilliard grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. German Marquez grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....

MLBallfans.co

Colorado Rockies: 3 numbers to know from blowout win over Miami

On Friday night, the Colorado Rockies opened their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field by posting some eye-popping numbers in a 14-2 romp. Colorado launched five home runs in support of starting pitcher Germán Márquez, who continued to dazzle on the mound. One came off Miami catcher Sandy León, who was making his third pitching appearance of the season and took the brunt of a three-run, four-hit eighth inning that put the final bow on what was a night for the Rockies to flex their muscles at the plate.
MLBallfans.co

Cron homers twice with slam in Rockies’ 13-8 win over Miami

DENVER – (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Connor Joe drives in four as Rockies top Marlins

Brendan Rodgers had a double to extend his hitting streak to 14 games before leaving with a bruised hand, Connor Joe drove in four runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Austin Gomber (9-6) had a career-high nine strikeouts in six shutout...
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Cron slams two homers, drives in seven as Rockies sweep Marlins

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 to complete a three-game sweep. Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies. Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games. Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesús Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs and Lewis Brinson added a two-run single.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

C.J. Cron's 7 RBIs lead Rockies to win slugfest over Marlins

C.J. Cron hit a grand slam and a three-run homer for a career-high seven RBIs, Connor Joe also homered twice, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 in Denver on Sunday. Sam Hilliard homered among his two hits, Dom Nunez also went deep and Trevor Story had two...
MLBcbslocal.com

Rockies Complete Sweep Of Marlins With 13-8 Win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his...
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies pound Marlins, climb to within 10 games of .500

The Colorado Rockies over the weekend scored 34 runs en route to a three-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins. The Rockies, winners of seven of 10 overall, are back to within 10 games of .500 for the first time since May 24. Colorado got the party started with a...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Colorado Rockies at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Inside Lewis Brinson’s Impressive Run at the Plate

When the Miami Marlins traded starting outfielders Starling Marte and Adam Duvall at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, there were two clear players that could potentially benefit from the suddenly available playing time. One that was obvious when the trades happened was major league ready outfielder Bryan De La Cruz...
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s face 31 mph eephus pitch from Brock Holt

The Oakland A’s beat the Texas Rangers 12-3 on Saturday, and it was a big enough blowout that the losing side decided it wasn’t worth spending any more relievers to finish off the game. In the 8th inning, third baseman Brock Holt came off the bench and took the mound to pitch.
MLByourvalley.net

Minnesota-Houston Runs

Astros first. Chas McCormick singles to right field. Michael Brantley walks. Aledmys Diaz singles to shallow right field. Michael Brantley to second. Chas McCormick scores. Throwing error by Jorge Polanco. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field. Aledmys Diaz out at second. Michael Brantley to third. Carlos Correa called out on strikes.
SFGate

Detroit-Cleveland Runs

Tigers second. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep center field. Eric Haase singles to shortstop. Jeimer Candelario to third. Harold Castro flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw. Zack Short out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Oscar Mercado. Jeimer Candelario scores. Victor Reyes lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays: 12, Baltimore Orioles: 3 - Sugary Sweet Victory

After a brief weather delay, the Rays and Orioles were off to a start. Before the game, the Rays made a change activating Colin McHugh of the 10-day IL and optioned Luis Head down to AAA Durham. Nelson Cruz hustled his way to a double in the top of the...
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Polanco drives in four as Minnesota drops Houston, 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right field in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLByourvalley.net

San Francisco-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Kolten Wong walks. Willy Adames doubles to deep left field. Kolten Wong scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt. Avisail Garcia flies out to right field to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson. 1 run, 1...
MLB

'All on me': Luzardo struggles in loss

DENVER -- When the Marlins sent center fielder Starling Marte and cash considerations to the A’s on July 28 in exchange for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, Miami looked at the deal as a potential steal. After all, with Marte scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, and Luzardo’s electric stuff that had been overshadowed by poor results of late, it could turn out to be the very definition of a high-upside move.

Comments / 0

