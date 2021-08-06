Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Canadian Natural Resources reports higher earnings amid strong commodity prices

jwnenergy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Natural Resources reported higher earnings and raised its capital budget after a positive quarterly earnings report Thursday. The Calgary-based company reported net earnings of $1.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $1.3 billion for the previous quarter. The earnings translated to $1.25 per basic share, compared...

www.jwnenergy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Natural Gas#Capital Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Suncor Energy (SU) Down 3.1% Despite Beating on Q2 Earnings

SU - Free Report) have dipped 3.1% since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 28. Despite the company’s impressive earnings and revenue results, the firm’s shares failed to display an uptrend, possibly due to escalated operating expenses in the June quarter along with reduced Fort Hills production guidance and an increased Downstream capex view for 2021. The decline in price performance has also been induced by falling oil prices over the past few days.
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Edges Higher Amid Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to a mixed set of quarterly numbers. The benchmark DAX rose 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,844 after edging up 0.4 percent in the previous session. SGL Carbon fell 1.7 percent despite the carbon and graphite product...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Commodity inflation squeezes profits for wind giant Vestas

One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains. Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about three per cent lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

Chesapeake Energy raises full-year core profit, production outlook

(Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year forecasts for adjusted core income and production after beating Wall Street estimates for the second quarter. The company also initiated a variable return program to deliver 50% of free cash flow to shareholders on a quarterly basis, payable in the...
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as Storm Develops in Caribean

Natural gas prices rebounded on Tuesday as tropical cyclone Six formed in the Caribbean. A second storm has come off the coast of Africa that has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48-hours. The weather is expected to be warmer than normal throughout most of the north part of the United States for the next 2-weeks. This should increase cooling demand across most of the northern portion of the United States.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market In Negative Territory As Energy, Materials Shares Tumble

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which opened weak Monday morning, continues to languish in negative territory about an hour past noon due to sharp losses in energy and materials sections. Falling commodity prices and uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to fresh lockdown measures in several...
Industryspglobal.com

US E&Ps increase cash flow, dividends amid production constraint

Second-quarter 2021 highlighted the iron will of US upstream producers that continued to rein in capital spending and output despite higher oil prices, reaping sizable cash flows with increasing givebacks to shareholders. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Production growth in Q2 was predictably...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Resource-rich Latam markets hit by falling commodity prices

* Colombian peso hits over one year low * Mexican cenbank expected to hike by 25bps on Thursday * Petrobras hit by falling oil prices, Vale tracks iron ore lower (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday as fears of slowing global growth and rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus hit commodity prices, with Colombia's peso hitting its lowest level in over one year. Oil prices were hit by curbs to combat the spread of the virus in China, sending crude prices 3% lower. There was a knock-on effect to exporter Colombia's peso, which fell 0.7% to its lowest since early June 2020. The Chilean peso slid as much as 1%, before turning positive by afternoon trading, as copper prices slipped on rising risks of a strike at the country's Escondida copper mine - the world's largest - as well as worries about demand from biggest consumer China as it lays down more COVID-19 curbs. The currency has fallen about 6% since mid-July when the central bank struck a dovish tone after hiking the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%. However, Credit Suisse analysts expect Chile's interest rate to rise to 1.5% by the end of the year and 3.0% by the end of 2022. The central bank's next meeting is scheduled for the end of the month. Analysts at J.P. Morgan said the Delta variant remains the most immediate threat to the growth outlook for emerging markets, which are expected to see a rebound in the third quarter. Although, the bank said overall impact of the Delta wave on economic activity is likely to be more limited than earlier waves. Mexico's peso was little changed after data showed annual inflation slowed to the lowest level in four months in July at 5.81%, but still slightly overshot expectations to remain well above the central bank's target rate, spurring bets that the benchmark interest rate could be hiked for the second meeting in a row. A Reuters poll reflected expectations the interest rate would be hiked by 25 basis points to 4.50% on Thursday. Brazil's real edged 0.2% higher. Political headwinds ahead of general elections next year, sliding iron ore prices and COVID-19 cases now over 20 million have hurt the real recently. As his popularity tumbles, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ignored calls to drop his feud with the Supreme Court on Friday amid rising tensions over his unfounded claims the nation's voting system is vulnerable to fraud. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks slipped 0.4% as Brazilian heavy-weights Petrobras and iron ore miner Vale slipped, tracking oil and iron ore prices, respectively. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1835 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1294.97 0.19 MSCI LatAm 2500.13 0.34 Brazil Bovespa 123298.76 0.4 Mexico IPC 50934.20 -0.35 Chile IPSA 4252.32 -0.7 Argentina MerVal 66160.21 0.454 Colombia COLCAP 1230.33 0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2259 0.15 Mexico peso 20.0499 -0.13 Chile peso 784.5 0.38 Colombia peso 3993.35 -0.76 Peru sol 4.1088 -0.64 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.9900 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 176 1.42 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Shale-oil output forecasts may fall victim to driller discipline

Shale drillers are showing so much financial self-discipline that next year’s oil-production forecasts may be in peril, according to Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. The boutique energy bank warned it probably will reduce its 2022 outlook for onshore U.S. crude-output growth given the signals emanating from executives at publicly traded shale companies. After listening in to second-quarter earnings conference calls in recent weeks, Tudor is no longer confident the companies will lift production by 350,000 bbls/d next year.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals with profit surge

Saudi Aramco followed its Big Oil competitors with bumper earnings, boosted by a recovery in oil and chemical prices. The world’s biggest energy company made net profit of 95.5 billion riyals (US$25.5 billion) in the second quarter, the highest level since the end of 2018. Free cash flow rose to $22.6 billion, above the state-controlled firm’s quarterly dividend of $18.8 billion for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$55.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.
Stocksnewsitem.com

Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with broad gains, which helped push the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, a day after setting another all-time high. Every major index notched a weekly gain after slipping last week. Copyright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy