Rochester, VT

Vermont Arts News

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEACHAM — Kingdom County Productions and Catamount Arts will present three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter and mandolin ace Sierra Hull and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses in their exclusive northern New England concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Peacham Congregational Church. Bluegrass/Americana duo, Bob and Sarah Amos will open the show, highlighting their intimate harmonies through a range of musical styles.

