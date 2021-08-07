Vermont Arts News
PEACHAM — Kingdom County Productions and Catamount Arts will present three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter and mandolin ace Sierra Hull and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses in their exclusive northern New England concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Peacham Congregational Church. Bluegrass/Americana duo, Bob and Sarah Amos will open the show, highlighting their intimate harmonies through a range of musical styles.www.timesargus.com
