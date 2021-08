Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Okemo Resort on Friday nights throughout August and enjoy live music by local bands. The free Jackson Gore Summer Music Series runs 6-9 p.m. starting Aug. 6 with a concert by Beatles tribute band Studio Two, which will perform songs from the period leading up to the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band era. The lawn concerts also include Cold Chocolate (Aug. 13), an Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass; Deadgrass (Aug. 20), which offers a Jerry Garcia-influenced string band adventure; and Myra Flynn (Aug. 27), a half-Irish and half-African American singer-songwriter who performs her own indie/soul music. The performances take place in the courtyard at Okemo’s Jackson Gore Inn or, in case of rain, nearby under cover. The grounds open to concertgoers at 5 p.m. www.okemo.com.