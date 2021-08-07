Today in History

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Log Cabin Democrat
 3 days ago

Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. On this date:. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the...

