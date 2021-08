AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s certainly not lacking for confidence as he heads into his first training camp a Texas. “I think we’re plenty talented to compete for a championship,” Sarkisian said. “Now, what I need to recognize is are we playing at a level to compete for a championship, but I do believe we have the talent, we have the depth to do it, I think we’ve put in a lot of really good work over eight months and now we’ve gotta kinda tie it all together. Quite frankly, I feel really good.”