Middlebury, VT

Finding New Age love in ‘Constellations’

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddlebury Acting Company will present “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 12-15, under a tent at The Swift House. Marianne and Roland meet by chance at a friend’s cookout in England. Roland is a beekeeper, Marianne studies quantum cosmology. Sparks fly. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

