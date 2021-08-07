Finding New Age love in ‘Constellations’

That’s a clickbait headline if ever there was one. Given that this is a book blog, you will have guessed (I hope) that I mean between the covers of a book. I found myself remembering the other day how I associated certain summers with certain memories: a trip, a family visit, getting my first car. And how, during some summers, I got wrapped up in a book or books. One teenage summer stands out because I read Frank Herbert’s sci-fi trilogy “The Dune Chronicles” (which is now more than a trilogy and has been a made into movies and tv.) Another summer, I discovered Dean Koontz, through a couple of his classic early novels, “Watchers” and “Strangers”. Or, being a political junkie, reading Allen Drury’s “Advise and Consent”. Mr. Drury was still alive and responded personally and graciously to a letter I pecked out on a typewriter (this would have been 1980).