Orlando, FL

$320,000 - 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive Unit 1604, Orlando, FL 32821

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of REAL ESTATE REVIEW INC. FABULOUS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!!! THIS BEAUTIFULY REMODELED 16TH FLOOR LAKE FRONT CONDO IS A 2/2 + BONUS ROOM WITH BUNK BEDS IN BLUE HERON BEACH RESORT & IS THE PERFECT VACATION HOME/ INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE & LIVE LIKE YOU ARE ON VACATION EVERY DAY!!! THIS PROPERTY IS A CONDO HOTEL AND ALLOWS NIGHTLY RENTALS, IS TURN-KEY AND FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL NEW FURNITURE & DECOR AND SLEEPS 8 (It has a king bed in the master, a queen in the 2nd bedroom, bunk beds in the bonus room & a sleeper sofa in the living room)!!! ELECT TO USE THE ON-SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, SELF MANAGE OR USE AN OFF-SITE RENTAL COMPANY & THE ON-SITE COMPANY FOR CHECK-IN/CHECK-OUT & HOUSE KEEPING ONLY!!! This condo has an open, split bedroom floor plan with sweeping lake views of 400-Acre Lake Bryan from the expansive balcony, all living areas and the master bedroom!!! The condo is fully equipped, has been freshly painted, has new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, new window treatments, new lighting & flat screen televisions and has a washer & dryer! Enjoy spectacular sunrises & lake vistas from your balcony & the fabulous Disney fireworks & Orlando skyline from the deck in front of the condo!! Blue Herron Beach Resort has 2 heated pools, a kiddie pool, jacuzzi, pool-side tiki bar, a waterfront boardwalk with a fishing pier, boat docks & pavilion, 2 fitness centers, a game room, library, a lake front grilling area, conference room & a complimentary shuttle to the Disney Parks which are 5 minutes away and Universal Resorts & Sea World both only 20 minutes away! Buena Vista Watersports will deliver jet skis, pontoon boats & ski boats right to the community dock for a fun day of watersports or enjoy a game of miniature golf just steps from the community!!! Water, Sewer, Basic Cable & Wi-Fi are all included in HOA fee. This condo is in a great location close to Area Attractions, Disney Resorts, Disney Springs, Outlet Malls & International Drive and has a large selection of Restaurants, Shopping, Night Life & fun activities nearby!!!

