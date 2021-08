The race for electric vehicle (EV) dominance is becoming more and more heated with each passing day. Where before it looked like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would be the crown-ruler of battery-powered vehicles, we now have new players stepping into the arena in the form of Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) and others. And even then, legacy companies are pivoting to keep up with the times, like Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). One company who is winning from these companies’ switches from combustion-engine vehicles is QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and QS stock is a popular bet right now as a result.