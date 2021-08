SARANAC LAKE — The 13U Mariners outlasted the Tri Lakes Lakers, Saturday, 18-15 in Saranac Lake. The Mariners jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Dominic DeAngelo drove the first pitch of the game into centerfield for a single. DeAngelo stole second on the next pitch, and scored on the third pitch of the game on a Adrian Barnes single. The bottom of the first did not go well for the Mariner defense. Adrian Barnes got the start, and the Mariner defense had the worst inning of the season, allowing seven unearned runs.