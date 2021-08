Marx taught that workers (the proletariat) would overthrow the owners of capital (capitalists) and establish communism – a “workers' paradise.” Unfortunately, Marx wrote nothing about how this “utopia” actually works. History gives us a very clear and simple answer: It doesn't work — period. Marx taught that following the revolution there would be a temporary reign of the “vanguard of the proletariat” – the small, elite group that would benevolently rule in the interests of the workers until they were capable of ruling themselves. However, wherever a Marxist revolution occurred, the “vanguard” decided their reign was permanent, imprisoned or shot anyone daring to protest, and enslaved the workers.