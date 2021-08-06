Cancel
North Platte, NE

North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards over $16K in grants to organizations

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee awarded $16,880.50 in grants to four organizations at its July meeting. The events and marketing activities included in the applications will occur in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year. With travel increasing and events resuming, the Advisory Committee was able to award grants in some amount to all four of these organizations, according to a press release from the Visitors Bureau.

