SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re less than a week out from the start of school for many New Mexicans. With a new secretary taking over the New Mexico Public Education Department, we wanted to see what his plan is for the new year. Navigating the first, fully-in-person school year since the pandemic began is no small feat, but Dr. Kurt Steinhaus says he’s ready to work — and listen.