Fresno, CA

River Park theft leads to Fresno shooting, suspects detained, police say

By Dom McAndrew
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were detained Friday following a theft at a clothing store at Fresno’s River Park, according to Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were first alerted by a 911 call made at around 5:30 p.m. from security officials at River Park, who were following up on a theft reported at the Old Navy. The security officials told police that they had attempted to follow a suspect vehicle leaving the store when they were shot at by the occupants.

