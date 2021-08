Since the beginning of Apex Legends, the L-Star has been a weird outlier among the other weapons. The L-Star was introduced in Season 2: Battle Charge as a Care Package weapon and eventually brought to the ground loot in Season 4: Assimilation. Since being a part of the ground loot, it was the only energy weapon to not take an extended energy magazine, due to the fact the weapon does not need to reload, and it instead will overheat and need to cool down if used too long. While the mechanic itself hasn’t changed, the kitting out for the L-Star has for Season 10: Emergence.