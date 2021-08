Are you looking for something fun to do this Saturday? We have just the thing! Check out the Farmers Market and Volunteer Day at Eagle Street Rooftop Farm on August 7 from 10 am until 1 pm. Located atop our studio at 44 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, this amazing urban rooftop farm offers everything your heart desires, from kale, mint, chives and thyme to their amazing Awesome Sauce (fruit-intense, ketchup-thick, pure pepper/vinegar goodness that is life changing) and edible flower bouquets (now that’s a super cool and unique gift). You can also pick up our fresh produce at Archestratus (Wednesday - Sunday between 11 am and 6 pm) or place orders through their webstore for pickup on Saturday. If you are interested in joining us on Saturday please sign up here! We will see you on the rooftop!