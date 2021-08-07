Madden 22: Best teams to rebuild in Franchise mode

While you might want to pick a juggernaut and see how long you can take them to glory, playing with stacked teams doesn’t sound like a whole lot fun. Namely, it just sounds a little too easy. If you really want a challenge in Madden 22, you might want to take a team that’s been struggling in recent years, and try to take that squad to the top. But which teams should you try to rebuild in Madden 22? Let’s go over a few of our picks.