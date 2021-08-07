Health district sees three-month high in cases as VDH recommends wearing masks indoors
New daily cases around Virginia and the Lord Fairfax Health District reached a summertime high on Friday. Along with a warning about the highly contagious delta variant, the Virginia Department of Health said in a Friday news release that is backing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendations for everyone — vaccinated or not — to wear masks again indoors.www.winchesterstar.com
