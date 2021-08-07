Health district sees three-month high in cases as VDH recommends wearing masks indoors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health tweeted Monday night that the Centers for Disease Control got the state’s Sunday COVID numbers wrong. “They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record,” the health department tweeted. The CDC reported the state had a record 28,317 new cases on Sunday in addition to 120 deaths. This follows more than 134,000 cases of COVID-19 reported by the state of Florida a week ago. The Florida Department of Health later tweeted that Sunday’s correct number of new cases was 15,319.