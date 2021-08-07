Habitat dedicates new home for single mom, 3 kids
WINCHESTER — When Liliya El Abani’s husband died unexpectedly three years ago, she was left alone to raise three children and had no idea how she would make it. Good fortune eventually led her to Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a Winchester-based nonprofit at 400 Battaile Drive that makes it possible for financially struggling individuals and families to buy a house with affordable mortgage payments in exchange for their help in building the structure.www.winchesterstar.com
