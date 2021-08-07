Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Habitat dedicates new home for single mom, 3 kids

By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER — When Liliya El Abani’s husband died unexpectedly three years ago, she was left alone to raise three children and had no idea how she would make it. Good fortune eventually led her to Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a Winchester-based nonprofit at 400 Battaile Drive that makes it possible for financially struggling individuals and families to buy a house with affordable mortgage payments in exchange for their help in building the structure.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Winchester, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#City Council#The El Abanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy