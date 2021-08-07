Cancel
Winchester, VA

James Andrews "Jim"

Winchester Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Allen Andrews, 77 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Jim was born in 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Everett V. and Lorraine (Reak) Andrews. He was a graduate of Weisbaden High School (formerly General H.H. Arnold High School) in Germany and received his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Illinois. Jim served in the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant during the Vietnam War and received The Presidential Service Badge for his service at Camp David for six years. He retired from the Air Force after 23 years of service. He was also a member of the VFW and Vietnam Veterans. After military service, he worked as a Computer Security Consultant for the Federal Government. He gleefully retired along with his wife on Groundhog day of 2018.

