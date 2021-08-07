James E. Mitchell, Jr. "Buddy"

James E. Mitchell, Jr., 88 of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 peacefully at his home. James was born in 1933 in Bluefield, WV to the late James Edward, Sr. and Eula Higginbotham Mitchell. He served as a pilot in the United States Air Force and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from North Carolina A&T College. James worked and retired as a drafting teacher from Colonial High School. He was very active in the Lions Club, Winchester Chapter, where he also served as President.