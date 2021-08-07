Florida sets new record with over 134,500 COVID-19 cases reported this week
Florida shattered its own COVID-19 records this week — reporting the highest rate of infections since the pandemic began more than a year ago. In the week from July 30 to Aug. 5, the Sunshine State recorded 134,506 new cases of coronavirus, averaging over 19,000 per day with a positivity rate of 18.9 percent, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday evening.nypost.com
