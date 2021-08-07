Nurture your mental health

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. This is how mentalhealth.gov defines this all-important aspect of overall health. Simone Biles, one of the world’s most decorated U.S. athletes brought mental health to the forefront of my mind last week when she decided to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles has known what it is like to have the world’s eyes on her. What strength it must have taken for her to decide she would not perform after the first day of events and withdraw from the balance of the competition. I, for one, admire her for her decision. In a world where you are judged on what you post on social media, it is refreshing to know that on the world’s largest stage, Simone was able to let it be known that she was going to sit this competition out. Please visit your medical professional either in person or through telehealth if you are feeling one or more of the following: