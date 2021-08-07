Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Nurture your mental health

By Toni Ricer West Fairmont Community Correspondent
WVNews
 3 days ago

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. This is how mentalhealth.gov defines this all-important aspect of overall health. Simone Biles, one of the world’s most decorated U.S. athletes brought mental health to the forefront of my mind last week when she decided to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles has known what it is like to have the world’s eyes on her. What strength it must have taken for her to decide she would not perform after the first day of events and withdraw from the balance of the competition. I, for one, admire her for her decision. In a world where you are judged on what you post on social media, it is refreshing to know that on the world’s largest stage, Simone was able to let it be known that she was going to sit this competition out. Please visit your medical professional either in person or through telehealth if you are feeling one or more of the following:

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#School Bus Schedules#Spirit Camp#Hookers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Mental HealthAugusta Free Press

Mental Health America of Augusta needs your help at #RunningDownStigma

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For the past two years, Mental Health America of Augusta has brought community members together to show support, provide resources and help reduce the stigma of mental health in our community. This year, the #RunningDownStigma 5k Run/Walk will be held at Gypsy...
Mental Healthwnky.com

Health News – College mental health

Anxiety, depression, and a feeling of being burned out: one well-known university says it found all these mental health issues rising among the students it surveyed. Today’s Health News has more on how struggling students can better cope.
Mental Health929nin.com

How to Take Care of Your Mental Health and Calm Stress, From a Psychiatrist

Everyone is talking about mental health in light of Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics, prioritizing her mental health, and not wanting to compete through self-doubt in the face of overwhelming pressure. Obviously, a gymnast who gets "lost in the air" can break her neck, so the stakes are incredibly high. But we ordinary mortals can experience our own versions of mental health issues, often out of the public eye, and Biles standing up and saying: "My mental health is not where it needs to be right now," has created a much-needed dialogue about mental health and how we can all learn to take better care of ourselves.
Escondido, CAthevistapress.com

Assemblymembe Waldron – Your Mental Health

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember –As a member of the Assembly Committee on Health, promoting mental health for all has been one of my primary focuses as your State Representative. With our busy and sometimes overwhelming lives, it is important to take time to focus on your own mental well-being. Talking about it to a trusted person, or seeing a mental health provider are important steps.
Mental Healthbigrapidsnews.com

MidMichigan psychiatrist: What you need to know about mental health and athletes

Olympic athletes train to be the best in the world at their respective sports. They are determined, talented, capable, and display a level of grit and determination qualifying them for the highest stage of competition. They spend years working toward a few simple ultimate goals: giving their best performance, honoring their country and leaving the court, mat, field or track with a medal in their hand.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Opinion: Priscilla Dann-Courtney: Mental health makes the podium

The Olympics are behind us. Yet both the golden glory and disappointing defeats live on. In its wake the importance of mental health has finally taken a stand on the podium as a major player in the lives of athletes. One’s mental health has always been paramount. Yet our emotional challenges are often hidden behind the curtain of shame. Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Michael Phelps have contributed to a changing tide — where mental health can be discussed with humility versus humiliation. That in itself deserves a medal, since our mental health truly is worth its weight in gold. Since I am not a sports psychologist, I wondered if as a clinical psychologist I had the credibility to write on this subject. Yet I didn’t want to fall prey to believing athletes are in a category unto their own. There is no category, just one large collective of humanity when it comes to the importance of our mental health.
Mental Healthnewsnet5

Mental health in the spotlight as athletes speak out

Sam Cary started as a freshman in one of the biggest games in Iowa women’s soccer history. “I put a lot of that pressure on myself of I need to do this because this is the position I’m in. So that all really started building in my head, and imposter syndrome, do I really belong here? Is it really, am I really the best choice filling the role on the team? A lot of self-doubt and questioning that I really had to rumble through,” said Cary.
Mental Healthdraxe.com

Connection Between Stress and Mental Health: Lessons from Simone Biles & Other Olympians

Stress and mental health came to forefront at the just concluded Summer Olympics in Tokyo when decorated U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, the favorite in nearly event for which she qualified, pulled out of the team competition and then several other events. While she faced plenty of criticism, Biles also inspired many around the globe to admit that even the best in the world can struggle with stress and mental health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy